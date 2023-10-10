Man arrested for fleeing police, crashing into cop car: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a Dartmouth, N.S.,man after he allegedlycrashedinto a police vehicle on Saturday.

According to a press release from the RCMP, Halifax officers were operating a checkpoint on Highway 7 when a GMC Terrain approached the spot and fled the scene around 3:10 p.m.

Police say they pursued the vehicle down Linda Lane, which is a dead-end street, and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to comply.

They say amale passenger got out of the car and fled on foot while the driver manoeuvered around one police vehicle and collided head-on with another.

The officer in the vehicle, the GMC driver and a front passenger, a 33-year-old Cole Harbour woman, all sustained minor injuries.

The driver, a 39-year-old Dartmouth man, was arrested and taken to hospital.

According to police, the passenger who got out of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Lake Echo, returned to the scene and spoke with the officers. He was uninjured.

The driver, identified as John William MacDonell, allegedly refused to provide a blood sample after police requested it. Police say he showed signs of impairment.

MacDonell is facing a series of charges, including:

obstructing a peace officer (two counts)

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

assaulting a peace officer

flight from police

assault with a weapon

failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm

refusal of a demand

impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

MacDonell was scheduled to appear at the Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

