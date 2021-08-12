Man arrested for mail thefts, planned to use stolen info for fraud: Saanich police

A Nanaimo man has been arrested following a string of mail thefts from apartment buildings in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police say the 45-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 6 after he allegedly broke into eight different apartment buildings over the past month.

During the break-ins, police say the man would target the centralized mailboxes in the common areas or lobbies of apartment buildings.

Investigators believe that the man was stealing the mail to collect personal information, which would then be used for identity theft-related crimes, such as fraud or theft.

Police say that several of the incidents were recorded on surveillance video, which were shared to the public through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

On Aug. 6, a witness thought they spotted the man in the video walking at the Uptown Shopping Centre and called police. Saanich police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man, confirming that he was the person believed to be in the surveillance videos.

Police say the man has a lengthy criminal history of similar offenses. Saanich police are now recommended charges related to breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.

The man has since been released on conditions and a court date, according to police.