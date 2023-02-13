Man arrested for mischief and uttering threats

A 36-year-old man from Wallaceburg, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly showed up to his parents house and threatened his mother, police in Chatham-Kent said.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to an unwanted person complaint at a residence located on Edwy Street in Wallaceburg.

The occupants of the residence told police that their adult son was in attendance and wanted him removed.

While in the presence of police, the son kicked over a stationary e-bike belonging to the complainant, which resulted in damage being done to the frame.

The man was then arrested by police for mischief under $5,000.

According to police, prior to officers arriving on scene, the man had threated his mother earlier in the day. As a result, the man was also charged with uttering threats.

A 36-year-old Wallaceburg man was later transported to police headquarters where he was released a short time later on a form 10 undertaking and with a future court date.