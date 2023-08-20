Man arrested for Molotov cocktails

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they responded to a suite in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The report told police there were "numerous Molotov Cocktails" being stored in the suite.

When officers arrived, they immediately noticed a strong kerosene smell coming from the suite. Police found four Molotov cocktails in the apartment, as well as a quantity of kerosene.

The WPS bomb unit was brought in to safely dispose of the explosives. The 34-year-old man living in the apartment was arrested without incident.

He faces several charges, which must be proven in court.