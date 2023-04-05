Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital

Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital.

Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.

Earlier that day, patrol officers were called to a residential building in the 400-block of Chester Avenue in Victoria's Fairfield neighbourhood.

Attending officers found a 70-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained in an assault. Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he died on March 15.

King was arrested a second time on Tuesday, this time for murder. He remains in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance on April 17.

While inside the residential unit, officers noticed potentially hazardous materials and called in an RCMP team that deals with clandestine drug labs to clear the scene.

Several neighbouring units in the building were evacuated and streets around the scene were temporarily closed to traffic.

No hazardous materials were found and the RCMP team determined the scene was safe.