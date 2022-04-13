Man arrested for pointing firearm at kids playing basketball in Beausejour: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a group of kids playing basketball in Beausejour.

Mounties said officers received a report on April 8 that a small group of kids had a firearm pointed at them while they had been playing basketball at a school. The group of four, all of whom were 15 years old, immediately left the school grounds.

RCMP said the kids were later picked up by their parents once police arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The group gave a description of the suspect and vehicle and Mounties began to investigate. A 31-year-old man from Beausejour was arrested the following day.

Joshua Tuckett is facing multiple charges, including four counts of pointing a firearm, four counts of assault with a weapon, as well as charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

The charges against him have not been proven in court. Police said Tuckett was released from custody and is set to appear in court in June.