Man arrested for pointing gun at teens on McPhillips Street: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with an incident where a gun was pointed at three teens in April.
The incident happened on April 5 in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street. According to a police news release on June 25, a black car with two occupants inside stopped near three teenagers, and the driver pointed what was described as a sawed-off shotgun at the youth before leaving the scene.
Police said a suspect was identified and arrest was made at Headingley Correctional Centre on Thursday.
Bronson Emery Kequahtooway of Winnipeg, who was already in custody at the jail, was charged with 12 firearm-related offences. He remains in custody and the charges have not been tested in court.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
