A Brandon, Man., man has been arrested after he allegedly started pulling fire alarms at a hospital and climbed into the ceiling.

RCMP said officers were called to the hospital in Swan River, Man., shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday after getting reports that a man had started pulling the fire alarms.

Mounties said it was later determined the man also went into a hospital room and "gained access to the ceiling" causing damage.

Mounties found the man in the lobby of the hospital and arrested him for mischief. RCMP said he was handcuffed and taken out of the hospital, but he refused to get into the RCMP vehicle.

RCMP said officers struggled with the man and were eventually able to get him in the vehicle. He was taken to the Swan River detachment and held in a cell, RCMP said, adding that he continued to be "unruly and violent."

RCMP said a 25-year-old man from Brandon is in custody, but is expected to be released for court on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and activating a false fire alarm.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP is investigating.