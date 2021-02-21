Police in B.C.'s capital have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a pharmacy Saturday morning.

Victoria police said in a news release that they were called to the 3000 block of Nanaimo Street shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a robbery with a firearm.

The suspect had entered a pharmacy, claimed to have a gun, and demanded cash, police said.

He took money from the store and fled, but officers quickly located him near the intersection of Douglas Street and Summit Avenue, according to police.

Officers confronted the man, who police said refused to comply with them. Police allege that the man "advanced on the officers," refusing to show his hands, and reached into his waistband.

Police fired a "less-lethal round" at the man and took him into custody without further incident, police said, adding that they did not recover a firearm from him.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. After being cleared medically, the man was taken to Victoria police jail cells, where he was held in custody to await a court appearance. Police said they will be recommending robbery charges against him.