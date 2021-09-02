Man arrested for 'serious' hit-and-run collision in Port Coquitlam: RCMP

A man was arrested in connection to what Port Coquitlam Mounties say was a serious hit-and-run collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

The crash happened in late July in the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Oxford Street. At the time, police said witnesses told them the driver of the van struck a motorcyclist and then immediately drove away.

Mounties then released two surveillance photos of the van, which they described as "possibly dark grey, dark blue or black."

In an update Thursday, Mounties said a 49-year-old Port Moody man was arrested in connection to the incident.

After gathering witness statement and surveillance video, officers got search warrants and completed vehicle examinations which helped their investigation.

"Tips from the public helped us identify the suspect and bring forward additional witnesses," said Const. Deanna Law in a news release.

While the suspect was arrested for failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a conveyance, Mounties said the BC Prosecution Service still needs to review the investigation before approving charges.

Police did not give an update on the motorcyclist's condition, but at the time of the crash said they expected the person to make a full recovery.