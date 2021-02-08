Victoria police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in downtown Victoria on Friday evening.

The stabbing occurred between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Bastion Square. At the time, the victim’s injuries were considered potentially life-threatening but his condition has improved in hospital, according to police.

One suspect has been taken into custody. The man was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700-block of Humboldt Street.

Police say he was also arrested on three other warrants, including aggravated assault, failing to comply with release conditions, and failing to attend court.

He is now facing a charge of aggravated assault for the recent stabbing. Police say he is being held in VicPD cells until his next court date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.