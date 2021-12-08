Man arrested for threatening N.L. health minister about mask mandate
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say they've arrested a 64-year-old man for threatening the provincial health minister at his home over pandemic mask rules.
A news release today from RCMP in Gander, N.L., says the force received a report at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about a man who'd shown up at Health Minister John Haggie's house "yelling and threatening physical harm."
The release says the threats were related to provincial public health rules requiring everyone older than five to wear a mask in public indoor settings.
The Mounties say the man has been released on multiple conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date on charges of uttering threats.
Meanwhile, health officials in the province are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.
They say in a news release that all but one of the new infections have been traced back to previously known cases or to international travel, while the remaining infection is still under investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.
