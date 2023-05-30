Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Manitoba store: police

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a store in Brandon on Sunday.

Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Brandon Police Service received a report of a customer behaving in a threatening manner towards employees at a retail store in the 800 block of 18th Street N. Police allege the man threatened to shoot up the store.

The suspect left the store but returned while police were there.

Officers said when they tried to arrest the man, he resisted and tried to leave. Police then used a conducted energy weapon, commonly called a Taser, to stop him from resisting arrest and escaping from the store.

Police note the suspect did not have any weapons on him when he was arrested.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in July on charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.