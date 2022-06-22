Man arrested for Waterloo stabbing

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after another man was stabbed early Tuesday morning in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers were called to the area of Davenport Road and Baffin Place around 3:50 a.m.

The male victim was taken to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, police determined that several people were involved in a physical altercation before the stabbing.

A Waterloo man has since been arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.