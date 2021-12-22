Man arrested for wielding hammer at park, smashing glass of bus shelter: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 44-year-old man on Tuesday, alleging he wielded a hammer at a park and then proceeded to smash the glass of a bus shelter.

The incident began around 2:15 p.m., when officers were called to the Air Canada Park because a man was yelling “erratically” and wielding a hammer. Officers note there were a number of people in the area who left for their safety.

Police said the suspect then went to Portage Avenue and Donald Street, where he allegedly smashed the glass of a bus shelter, forcing people to once again flee the area.

Officers said the man then went to a nearby hotel, swung the hammer at a security guard, and then left.

Police found the suspect, took him into custody and seized his weapon. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Charles Raymond Holke, 44, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

ROBBERY AT MALL

Then, a few hours, police were called to a separate incident at a mall in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police were told that a man tried to shoplift and threatened staff with pepper spray.

Shortly after, officers found the suspect at a nearby restaurant and took him into custody.

Police investigated and allege the man tried to leave a store with stolen items, but was confronted by a security guard who recovered the merchandise.

Officers said the suspect pointed a can of bear spray at the security guard and then ran away. The suspect did not discharge any spray and the security guard was not hurt.

Dakin David Pykerman, 32, has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Both of the suspect in these incidents were taken into custody. None of the charges in either incident have been proven in court.