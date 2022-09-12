Man arrested in Brandon for picking up and tossing teen: police

The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly tossing a teenage boy.

On Thursday, police said they received a complaint that a man picked up a 15-year-old boy and “tossed him.”

Officers investigated and determined that a 30-year-old man had been upset that a bunch of kids were running through a green space.

Police arrested the man on Saturday for charges of assault. He has been released with an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in November.