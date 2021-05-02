Man arrested in Burnaby shooting that sent woman to hospital, police say

Police in Burnaby are investigating a shooting, which they say was targeted.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, and officers were quickly called to the scene near Dubois Street and Boundary Road.

“I woke up at quarter after four,” said a neighbour who didn’t want to give her name. “(I) heard two shots (and) a woman, sounded like a very young woman, speaking very loudly. I couldn’t understand what she said.”

The neighbour said she didn’t call 911 because she was “afraid to put the light on,” but explained that the voice she heard sounded very loud and excited.

In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Cunningham told reporters the victim was a 25-year-old Surrey woman who was taken to hospital with injuries police initially thought were life-threatening.

"We no longer believe those to be life-threatening injuries," Cunningham said Sunday. "She's now in stable condition and co-operating with the police investigation."

Around 7:30 a.m., police identified a suspect in the shooting, Cunningham said. They arrested a 43-year-old Burnaby man at a residence elsewhere in the city.

Cunningham said he could not share where the man was arrested, adding that police were working to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim, as well as what brought them to the neighbourhood where the shooting happened.

"We're still trying to determine what took place," he said. "At this time, we do not believe this to be involved with the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and we do not believe there to be any drug trade or drug transactions in this situation."

Cunningham said investigators believe the shooting took place outside a specific home, but added that it's unclear whether the victim has any particular connection to that residence.

The Burnaby RCMP’s Serious Crime Section has taken conduct of the investigation, and although it’s still in the early hours of investigation, police say they believe it was targeted.

RCMP officers canvassed the Burnaby neighbourhood for information on the incident on Sunday. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 604-646-9999. To remain anonymous, a person can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online to www.solvecrime.ca.