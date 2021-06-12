Man arrested in Chatham business break and enter

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Chatham business early Saturday morning.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a break and enter at around 3 a.m. at a business on Richmond Street.

Inside the business, police located a 42-year-old Chatham man who was arrested and charged with break, enter and theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break and enter instruments.

The man was taken to the Chatham-Kent police station and lodged for a bail hearing.

Separately, police are reminding residents to consider the "9 p.m. Routine" to help curb opportunity crimes.

Every night at 9 p.m. police say residents go over the following checklist each night at 9 p.m.: