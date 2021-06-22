Man arrested in connection to 2020 carjacking in Guelph

A man from Peterborough has been arrested in connection to a carjacking in Guelph last fall.

On Oct. 28, 2020 around 12:30 a.m., police said the victim went to an address in the area of Edinburgh Road South and Water Street. He was supposed to be meeting with a man he met through a social media platform, according to police.

Officials said one man got into the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the victim arrived, and another man got into the back seat. The two men had handguns and told the victim to drive them to an ATM and empty his bank account. According to police, the victim offered the accused $100 to set him free. One of the men took the cash and punched the victim in the head.

In a release, officials said the victim was able to get the attention of a passerby and get out of the vehicle. The men stole the vehicle, which was recovered abandoned in the north end of Guelph.

Police were able to identify the two suspects. A Guelph man who was 18 at the time was arrested three weeks after the incident and charged with several weapons offences.

He spent more than a month in custody before he was released on bail. He's scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

A 22-year-old man who has since moved to Peterborough was arrested by Peel regional police earlier this week. He's also facing weapons charges and was held for a bail hearing in Guelph.