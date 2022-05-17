Man arrested in connection to Cambridge stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place on May 9 in Cambridge, according to Waterloo regional police.

It happened in the area of Main Street and Wellington Street.

Police said a 24-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Two people were involved in an altercation that led to one getting stabbed, police said.

A 27-year-old suffering serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.