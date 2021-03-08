A man has been arrested in connection to an indecent act that happened last month just outside of Guelph’s downtown core.

Guelph police said on the afternoon of Feb. 19, four young girls were approached by a man near the footbridge at Arthur Street North and Norwich Street East.

The man allegedly had his hands down the front of his pants when he told the girls they were pretty.

Police said the girls continued home and the man walked away in the other direction.

Following an investigation, officers arrested a 26-year-old Guelph man on Saturday at a residence on York Road.

The man was charged with committing an indecent act and is set to appear in Guelph court June 11.