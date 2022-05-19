Man arrested in connection to largest fentanyl bust in history of Guelph police

A 26-year-old North York man has been arrested in connection to a major drug bust in Guelph last fall.

In October, Guelph police announced they had seized nearly 100,000 doses of fentanyl and four firearms following an investigation that lasted for seven months. Police said it was their largest fentanyl seizure to date.

On Thursday, Guelph police said they were notified by another police service that one of the men identified during the investigation had been arrested in the Greater Toronto Area.

He was transported to Guelph where he was charged with three counts of tracking in a controlled substance.