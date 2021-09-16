iHeartRadio

Man arrested in connection to several break-ins in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man in connection to seven commercial break and enters in between July and September in Cambridge.

The man was charged with seven counts of break and enter and one charge of breaching his police order. He was also charged with robbery in an unrelated incident.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

