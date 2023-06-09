Man arrested in connection to violent home invasion: Manitoba RCMP

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in a Manitoba community on Tuesday.

The investigation began just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday when RCMP were notified of a home invasion on 2nd Street NW in Erickson.

When officers got to the home, they found a 30-year-old woman with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Winnipeg. As of Wednesday, she remained in Winnipeg in stable condition.

The suspect, who was not known to the victim, fled the scene before police arrived.

RCMP investigated and arrested 18-year-old Carter Prince, who is from Erickson. He has been charged with attempted murder, break and enter to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Insp. Tim Arsenault with RCMP said investigators are still trying to determine a motive, but noted this was a completely random attack.

He added Prince did not have a lot of history with police.

Arsenault said at this time there is no other threat to the public.

"It's always concerning. Any violent crime is always concerning and it is perplexing with no connection between the two people," said Arsenault. "It's obviously shocking to hear in rural Manitoba, in a big city, anywhere you have it. People take precautions, they live in their communities, they know the people around their communities…just prepare as best you can."

Police said he was remanded into custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.