Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Dartmouth gas station

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 219 Pleasant Street around 12:11 a.m. Monday.

A staff member told police a man with a weapon had robbed the store, taking a quantity of cash and tobacco products, before fleeing on foot.

In an update from police Monday afternoon, they say the suspect also tried to steal a bicycle from a nearby home, and was detained by residents until officers arrived moments later.

Police say Cody Michael Anderson from Head of Chezzetcook, N.S., was arrested at the scene, and the stolen items were recovered.

Anderson was due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to face charges of robbery, attempted theft, trespassing by night and resisting arrest.