A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Truro, N.S.

Members of the Truro Police Service and K9 unit responded to a robbery call at the Scotiabank at 7 Inglis Place around 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Police were unable to find him at the scene, but eventually located him at an apartment building downtown.

The 40-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery and taken into custody.

No other details were released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.