Man arrested in connection with commercial garage break-in and vehicle theft

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 36-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a commercial garage break-in near Stirling Avenue on Sunday.

Police say they were alerted to a break and enter at a Kitchener garage on Sunday, where a vehicle was stolen from the location.

According to a release, police located the stolen vehicle on Monday near Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue in Kitchener.

The driver and a passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested.

Police allege the driver was impaired by a drug while operating the vehicle.

A small amount of suspected fentanyl and a prohibited flip knife were seized during the investigation, police say.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man is charged with a slew of offences, including break and enter, motor vehicle theft, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and weapons-related charges.

The man is being held in custody for a bail hearing.