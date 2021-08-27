Man arrested in connection with Halifax bank robbery

Police in Halifax have a suspect in custody and continue to investigate a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon in the city’s west end.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10:10 a.m. on August 26, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Scotiabank located at 7171 Chebucto Road.

According to police, a man entered the bank, demanded money and indicated he had a weapon. The man received a sum of cash and fled the bank on foot. There were no injuries reported.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. that afternoon, officers arrested a male suspect in relation to the robbery.

Police say he remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.