Man arrested in connection with homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri: Truro police
The Truro Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man from Pictou Landing First Nation in connection to the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri in September 2021.
Police say Marcus Michael Denny was arrested during a traffic stop on Young Street in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday for being an accessory after the fact in the homicide of Singh Katri.
According to police, Denny also had multiple arrest warrants for violent offences in Pictou and Colchester counties.
Denny will remain in custody as the investigation continues.
Truro police responded to a call around 2:07 a.m., on Sept. 5, 2021 on Robie Street. Upon arrival, police say they found Singh Katri suffering from serious injuries.
According to police, the 23-year-old was rushed to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro and later died.
Singh Katri came to Canada from India in 2017 to study and had been working as a cab driver and at a Tim Hortons restaurant before his death.
