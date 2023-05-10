Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cook

An investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.

In a statement issued Wednesday, North Vancouver RCMP said a suspect was taken into custody on March 22, nearly four months after the alleged assault at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria on Nov. 19.

The victim, a pizza cook, was attacked while he was taking out the garbage in front of the pizzeria at 113 West 1st St., according to an online fundraiser the restaurant owners launched in the wake of the attack.

“This was a traumatic incident for the victim,” reads the RCMP release, which details the suspect used a blunt object and a gun during the alleged attack. “We hope this arrest, and the understanding that this was believed to be a targeted attack, restores a sense of security and reassures people that North Vancouver is a safe community,” the statement continues.

Speaking to CTV News later by phone, Const. Mansoor Sahak said North Vancouver RCMP had to wait nearly two months before notifying the public of the arrest because “there were some investigative tasks that needed to be completed.”

The suspect is described as a North Vancouver resident who is in his 20s, and Mounties say he has been released on conditions pending a court date and charge approval.