Man arrested in connection with two robberies in North Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police have a man in custody after a pair of stores in North Sydney were robbed on Monday night.

Police say at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to an alarm at the Circle K on Commercial Street, where staff reported a man entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes before he fled.

According to police, the man was arrested a short time later when patrol officers spotted a man matching the suspect description.

Police were in the area in response to a robbery reported at 7:30 p.m. at Pierce Street Dairy, where a man entered the store, demanded cash from the drawer and fled.

Police say no one was injured in either incident.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.