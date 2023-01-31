Man arrested in connection with young daughter’s death granted bail
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A 47-year-old London, Ont. man, who went on the run after the death of his young daughter and was arrested earlier this month, was granted bail on Tuesday.
In October of last year, London police issued a warrant for Giuseppe Joseph Stillitano. He’s charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence causing death.
Police arrested him earlier this month, and he is now due back in court in February.
Emergency responders were called to a home on Nelson Street in March 2021 for a report of a child in medical distress.
The child was taken to hospital but later died.
The victim was identified as Catherine Stillitano-Weatherall. Her obituary identified her father as Joe Stillitano.
