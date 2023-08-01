Man arrested in downtown bank break-in

Windsor police arrested a man at the scene of a downtown bank break-in early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm around 3:45 a.m. at a bank in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue, where police found a man trying to flee the scene with stolen items in hand.

Police say the man was arrested on scene and all property was recovered.

Officers charged a 46-year-old man with break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of break and enter tools.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com