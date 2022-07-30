Man arrested in downtown Toronto sexual assault probe, police say there may be more victims

Toronto police are alerting the public after a man was arrested in connection with a downtown sexual assault investigation.

On Monday, July 18, officers started probing two incidents that reportedly occurred at a business near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue.

According to police, a man who worked at the business under contract as a custodian allegedly sexually assaulted two other people who also worked there.

Aboneh Kassa Gebre, 59, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday, July 28 and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He has a Sept. 22 court date.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.