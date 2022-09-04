Man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing

A 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing downtown, police say.

Police were called to the area of Ouellette and University Avenues around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say two people, who they believe to be known to each other, “engaged in a physical altercation” before the suspect left briefly and then returned to the victim and stabbed him.

The suspect immediately fled down University Ave. toward Pelissier Street making his way toward Chatham Street West.

Police say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified the suspect and investigators with the Major Crime Unit found and arrested him in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue at approximately 12:30 pm Sunday.

He remains in police custody and is expected to appear before the courts Monday to answer for an attempted murder charge.

