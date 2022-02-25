Man arrested in driveway with loaded gun, charged with uttering threats: RCMP

RCMP in Selkirk arrested a Winnipeg man with a loaded gun after he allegedly threatened to kill another man at a home in the RM of St. Clements.

The incident occurred Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. Selkirk RCMP received a report of a man who allegedly threatened to kill an 18-year-old man with a gun, and was heading to the home on Henderson Highway in the RM of St. Clements.

Mounties rushed to the home, and when they arrived, they found a pickup truck parked in the driveway that was still running. A man in the truck was arrested, and officers found a loaded handgun with extra ammunition inside.

Brennan Harrison, 24, has been charged with uttering threats and multiple firearms-related charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

The charges have not been proven in court. Harrison remains in custody.