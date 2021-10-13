Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in southwest Calgary
Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in the city's southwest earlier this month.
The victim was hit by a pickup truck travelling westbound on 50 Avenue S.W. between First Street and Macleod Trail at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
Police said the truck didn't stop, and instead continued to the intersection of Macleod Trail before leaving the area.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.
On Wednesday, police said a 45-year-old man had been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. His silver 2007 Dodge Ram has also been seized and is being examined by investigators.
"No charges have been laid at this time as collision reconstruction investigations can take months to complete due to their complexity," police said.
The name and age of the victim haven't yet been released.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any further details about the crash is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
RVH to expand into Innisfil with new South CampusRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its future South Campus would be built in Innisfil, south of Stroud.