Man arrested in Grande Prairie after police find $50K worth of crack cocaine


Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams on Nov. 17, 2022, searched a vehicle and home in Grande Prairie's Pinnacle Ridge neighbourhood, finding $50,000 worth of crack cocaine, a buffing agent and $10,000 cash. (Credit: ALERT)

About $50,000 worth of crack cocaine never made it to Alberta streets with the arrest of a Grande Prairie man, police say.

After searching a vehicle and home in the northern city's Pinnacle Ridge neighbourhood on Nov. 17, and seizing 340 grams of crack cocaine, police arrested a 24-year-old man.

He was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say they also found 920 grams of a buffing agent and $10,000 in cash.

The man was released and scheduled to appear in court in January. 

