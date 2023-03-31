Man arrested in Guelph, Ont. snow-clearing scam

Guelph police say they have arrested a man in an alleged snow-clearing scam with several victims in the city.

Police said in November, five residents responded to an online advertisement offering snow-clearing services for the winter.

They said the people people paid a total of more than $4,000 for snow removal services that were never provided.

Police said last week, a man was arrested by another police service in a separate investigation and was also charged in relation to the Guelph incidents.

A 34-year-old Gravenhurst man has been charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000.