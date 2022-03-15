Man arrested in Hamilton hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old pedestrian, dog
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January hit-and-run in Hamilton that left a man and a dog dead.
The collision occurred on the evening of January 30 in the area of Lawrence and Cochrane roads.
Hamilton police said a 70-year-old man and a three-year-old family dog were crossing the road when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. Meanwhile, the dog was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Two days later, on Feb. 1, officers found the vehicle involved.
On Tuesday, police announced they arrested Andrew Muir of Hamilton and charged him with failing to stop causing death, operation while prohibited, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-546-2907, 905-546-2929 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
