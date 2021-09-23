Man arrested in relation to CIBC robbery

A 32-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a bank in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say on 9:45 a.m. last Saturday a suspect entered the CIBC on Malden Road where he approached a teller and demanded cash.

He then fled the area on a bicycle.

Police say after a “meticulous and thorough investigation” officers were able to identify, locate and arrest the man without incident.

Officers have charged 32-year-old Cody Carrington of Windsor in relation the robbery.

He is facing the charges of robbery, disguise with intent, and breach of probation.