Man arrested in relation to reported sexual assaults

(Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London police have arrested a man in relation to recent alleged sexual assaults, according to a release.

On Wednesday, officers requested the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday.

Neither of the alleged victims were physically injured and investigators believe the same man was responsible for both reported incidents.

