Man arrested in standoff with Sault police after armed threat at a business

A 58-year-old man is facing a list of charges after he threatened staff at a Sault Ste. Marie business with a weapon and then got into a stand-off with police at his home Tuesday.

"Around 1:20 p.m., the accused attended a business in the 600-block of Second Line West and threatened staff with what the victims described as a gun, then fled the area to his residence in the 800-block of Cooper Street," Sault police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The man did not comply with officers' demands to exit the home, so the emergency services unit (ESU) was brought in to contain the area.

"After lengthy negotiations, the accused continued noncompliance with officer demands. ESU members entered the residence, and the accused was arrested," police said.

"During a subsequent search of the residence, officers did not locate a gun."

He is now charged with:

Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Uttering threats

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

Breach of probation – failing to keep the peace and be of good behaviour

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.