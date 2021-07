One man has been arrested to possession of a loaded firearm in Wasaga Beach.

According to OPP, calls came in around 2 a.m. Sunday morning surrounding a fight at a bar on Main Street. One man was soon after taken into custody for assault. The firearm was located in his possession.

A 28-year-old man from Barrie is facing multiple firearm-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 17.