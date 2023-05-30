Man arrested, murder charge laid in central Alberta homicide

A man who Mounties warned could be "armed and dangerous" in central Alberta has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A public alert was issued on May 10 for 25-year-old Boyd Beaverbones from the O’Chiese First Nation.

He was wanted in the death of 31-year-old Brett Roan, who was found dead in the community two days earlier.

Beaverbones was arrested in O’Chiese First Nation on Monday, RCMP announced Tuesday.

He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on June 7 in Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

O’Chiese First Nation is about 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.