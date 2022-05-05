Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched

A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.

Manitoba RCMP said its internet child exploitation unit received several complaints from the national child exploitation crime centre about the possession of child pornography in western Manitoba.

As a result of the complaint, officers searched a home Tuesday on Saskatchewan Drive in Arden, Man., a village about 175 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Mounties say Shawn Buchanan of Arden was arrested on the scene and faces a number of charges, including possession of child pornography and two counts of luring.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

He was remanded into custody.