Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incident

Victoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.

Police say a man was driving to meet his daughter for breakfast around 9:45 a.m. when the driver in front of him began driving erratically and preventing other cars from passing.

When the man eventually passed the vehicle, the other driver pointed a pellet pistol at the man, according to police.

The man took pictures of the vehicle, and left the area to call 911.

The photos were shared with police, who located a suspect vehicle in the 3000-block of Shelbourne Street.

Officers arrested the driver at gunpoint. A search of his vehicle turned up a pellet gun, which police say resembled a high-calibre handgun, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a standard field sobriety test, which the driver failed, according to police.

The man was transported to VicPD cells for an impaired-driving investigation.

Police say the man's vehicle was unsafe to operate and was impounded.

The driver was released with conditions and a court date for recommended charges for pointing a firearm and impaired driving.

He was also issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, tickets for traffic offences and offences under the Cannabis Act, as well as orders to repair his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.