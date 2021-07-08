Man arrested, RCMP searching for two suspects in connection with south shore N.S. home invasion

A 46-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that occurred Tuesday night in Sandy Point, Nova Scotia.

Shelburne RCMP says at approximately 11:40 p.m. on July 6, police received a complaint of a home invasion at a residence on Sandy Point Rd. in Sandy Point.

When officers arrived they learned that three men had broken into the home. Police say three men were inside the home sleeping at the time of the break-in.

According to police, the time of the break-in, the three suspects damaged the home and assaulted one of the occupants. Two of the suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival, and one suspect had been left behind.

Police say they arrested the male suspect without incident and held him in custody overnight. The 46-year-old man has since been released on conditions and will be appearing in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and the Shelburne RCMP is still looking for two more suspects. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Shelburne RCMP or Crime Stoppers.