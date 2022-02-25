Man arrested, released after RCMP seize drugs and weapons from P.E.I. home
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A man has been arrested after police seized a number of drugs and weapons as part of an ongoing investigation in York, P.E.I.
The P.E.I. RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 25 on Feb. 19.
Police say they seized quantities of what they believe is fentanyl, hydromorphone and oxycodone, as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
Police also seized several replica firearms and weapons from the home.
A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation, but police say he has since been released without charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
-
Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement SaturdayPremier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
-
B.C. pledges $1M to support Red Cross in UkraineThe British Columbia government is donating $1 million to support the Red Cross in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its second day.
-
'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in KyivAs the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.
-
OJHL staff celebrated for life-saving efforts on pick-up player who suffered heart attackStaff from two Ontario Junior Hockey League teams are being applauded for their life-saving efforts at a Collingwood Arena earlier this week.
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle TonnerMichelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, Michelle Tonner is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent ReportMLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was then immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the weekThe number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 600 Friday for the first time in more than a month, and the number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100.