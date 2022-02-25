Man arrested, released after RCMP seize drugs and weapons from P.E.I. home

A man has been arrested after police seized a number of drugs and weapons as part of an ongoing investigation in York, P.E.I.

The P.E.I. RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 25 on Feb. 19.

Police say they seized quantities of what they believe is fentanyl, hydromorphone and oxycodone, as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

Police also seized several replica firearms and weapons from the home.

A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation, but police say he has since been released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.