Man arrested, shotgun and car seized at Langford home: RCMP
West Shore RCMP say a man has been arrested and a slew if items have been seized after police executed a search warrant a Langford home earlier this month.
Officers with the West Shore RCMP drug and organized crime unit searched the home along Atticus Court on Oct. 8.
The search was the culmination of a two-month long investigation into drug trafficking across the Capital Region, according to RCMP.
At the home, police say they found a shotgun, a handgun, one ounce of suspected cocaine and half an ounce of suspected crack cocaine. Police also seized more than $4,000 in cash and a Range Rover vehicle from the property.
Once the search was complete, a 29-year-old Langford resident was arrested.
"Not only will a detailed report to Crown Counsel be forwarded for recommendation of criminal charges, but the Range Rover and cash were also seized and sent to the Civil Forfeiture Office," said Cpl. Ryan Walsh of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
-
Another COVID-19-related death in Algoma, the 8th this yearAlgoma Public Health announced the district's eighth death related to COVID-19 Tuesday evening.
-
Shared Health warns against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19Poison control centres across Canada are seeing an increase in reports of people using ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19, according to an advisory from Health Canada issued on Tuesday. However, is this an issue in Manitoba?
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modellingSaskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
B.C. Children’s Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory virusesAn “unusually high” number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the emergency department at B.C. Children's Hospital.
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photosManitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
Sask. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 246 new casesSaskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 246 new cases of the virus.
-
Ottawa councillor offers to buy eight used buses to boost OC Transpo service during LRT shutdownDuring Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 11 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
'It was a frightening loss of control,' son confesses to the death of his motherA 35-year-old Windsor man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to an assault, which lead to the death of his 64-year-old mother.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfersSaskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.